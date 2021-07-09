$0.83 EPS Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.89. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of HSII traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,974. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $812.76 million, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.