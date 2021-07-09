$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.61. 1,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,856. ITT has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.