0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $670.79 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $670.79 million and approximately $112.44 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00055062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.00882072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005262 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,323,731 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

