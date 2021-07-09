$1.10 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.92. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE CFG opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.