10,000 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by S&T Bank

S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MARA. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $855,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $1,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $844,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MARA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 64,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,723,024. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.