10,000 Shares in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Bought by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Jeereddi Investments LP owned approximately 0.77% of Spark Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,857. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LOV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 43,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

LOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

