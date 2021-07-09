102,890 Shares in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.41% of Provident Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth $25,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,908,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

PAQC stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

