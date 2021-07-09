1060 Capital LLC Lowers Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

1060 Capital LLC reduced its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,799 shares during the quarter. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition makes up 0.7% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEKKU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TEKKU stock remained flat at $$10.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,781. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEKKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.