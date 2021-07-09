1060 Capital LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Six Flags Entertainment makes up 4.1% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $83,024,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,427,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

