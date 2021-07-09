10,758 Shares in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,865,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,352,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

