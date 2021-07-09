11,025 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,819 shares of company stock worth $7,582,502.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,962. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on A. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.