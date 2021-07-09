11,128 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

