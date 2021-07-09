11,268 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Purchased by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 80,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,284,574. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 2.25. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on HL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.