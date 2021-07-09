$118.85 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post $118.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $119.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $115.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $484.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.67 million to $487.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $543.51 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLB opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

