12,348 Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,902 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

HTA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,051. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

