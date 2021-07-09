131,431 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 131,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,997,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,244,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,996,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of NVSAU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

