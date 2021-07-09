138,913 Shares in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Rubius Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.04. 1,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

