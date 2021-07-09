15,872 Shares in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Purchased by Provenire Capital LLC

Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in LiveXLive Media by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LiveXLive Media by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LIVX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,275. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.11% and a negative return on equity of 724.85%. As a group, analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.