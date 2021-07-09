$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the lowest is $9.50 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 953.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $135.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $331.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.87 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of RCUS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. 18,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,346. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,755,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

