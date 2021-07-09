183,404 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,349,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $494,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NRACU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,094. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.