$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.15. 1,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,424. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.91. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

