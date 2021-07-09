204,928 Shares in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 19.99% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x during the 1st quarter worth $4,232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLDL opened at $28.17 on Friday. Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56.

