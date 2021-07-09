21,049 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $127.83. 39,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,707. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.