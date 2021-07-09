$251.97 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post sales of $251.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.27 million to $255.10 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $239.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE STL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. 1,801,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,333. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

