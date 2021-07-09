2,657 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

NYSE CMG traded up $11.80 on Friday, reaching $1,587.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,067.59 and a 1 year high of $1,597.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,412.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.