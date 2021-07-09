$29.28 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report sales of $29.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.57 million. HEXO reported sales of $20.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $101.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $175.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.49 million to $224.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NYSE HEXO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.00. 2,892,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $735.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

