29,414 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.12. 4,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,872. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

