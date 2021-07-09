29,414 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after acquiring an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 304,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after acquiring an additional 245,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,872. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.