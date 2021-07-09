295,385 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 295,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,086,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Phillips 66 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $80.79 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

