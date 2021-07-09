$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 309,698 shares valued at $13,888,714. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.05. 117,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

