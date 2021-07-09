302,518 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 96,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

AGI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,757. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

