$32.83 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report $32.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.61 million and the highest is $33.05 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $133.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $136.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.51 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $140.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million.

CARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 31.9% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

