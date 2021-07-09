32,984 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

ICLN remained flat at $$23.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,516. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

