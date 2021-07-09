$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post sales of $34.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.80 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $29.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $144.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,392.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,546. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

