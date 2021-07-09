$4.96 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.79 and the highest is $5.22. Cigna reported earnings of $5.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.90 to $25.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $231.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

