400,000 Shares in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMEG. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMEG opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

