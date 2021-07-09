$421.44 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report $421.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.67 million. AAR posted sales of $416.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AAR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. 3,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.82. AAR has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

