43,374 Shares in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.54% of Lakeland Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

LAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

LAKE opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.01. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

