$472.15 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post sales of $472.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $484.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $460.30 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $185.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $188.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.47. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -324.28 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

