4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of 4D pharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:LBPS opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. 4D pharma has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPS. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the first quarter worth $57,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

