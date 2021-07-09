$5.07 EPS Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.90. FedEx reported earnings per share of $4.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $21.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $21.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $23.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $24.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $296.08. 11,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.09. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx has a one year low of $155.32 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.