50,000 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,000. Baidu accounts for 2.9% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Baidu by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.87. The company had a trading volume of 176,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.10. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.