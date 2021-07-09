514,605 Shares in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) Purchased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 514,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000.

OTCMKTS PRSRU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,350. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

