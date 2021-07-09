531,521 Shares in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Acquired by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.59% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,406,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,496 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $17,188,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AACQ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

