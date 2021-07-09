$56.10 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report sales of $56.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $54.50 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $54.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $230.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $238.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $240.63 million, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

