$560.64 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce $560.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $565.53 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.45.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $328.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.41 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $332.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

