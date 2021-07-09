5,743 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Brinker International makes up approximately 0.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

