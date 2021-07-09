57,557 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 57,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514,492 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,549,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

