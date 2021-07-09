$6.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.23 and the highest is $8.50. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $7.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $25.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $27.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $27.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $28.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $589.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $587.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.91.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

