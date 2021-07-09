$63.45 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post sales of $63.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.60 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $502.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

